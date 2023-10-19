Consumer Warning issued from Board of Barbering and Cosmetolgy about unlawful home services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology issued a warning about unlawful home services. At home beauty services are often advertised across social media platforms by individuals both unlicensed and licensed by the Board.

According to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, reported harm to consumers includes:

Lash services —glue in the eye, glued top and bottom lashes that require medical intervention to be corrected, and conjunctivitis (pink eye).

—glue in the eye, glued top and bottom lashes that require medical intervention to be corrected, and conjunctivitis (pink eye). Hair-coloring services —scalp burns, transmitting lice from one client to another, broken hair, and hair falling out.

—scalp burns, transmitting lice from one client to another, broken hair, and hair falling out. Waxing services—significant burns requiring medical attention and disease transmission.

The Board said, "In addition to potential consumer harm, there is also potential harm to the environment. Many cities and counties do not allow services within residential neighborhoods due to concerns regarding chemical disposal."

If you want to verify an establishment or professional license you can visit the DCA website.