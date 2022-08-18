Skip to Content
Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities

Ricardo Tovar, KION

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police.

Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is also responding.

Road Closures are at Freedom and Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas and Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road.

Stay with KION for more details when they become available.

