Toddler accidentally run over by his father in California
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed when his father accidentally ran him over with an SUV at their Southern California home. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on the driveway of the residence in Riverside. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles Times says neither father nor son has been identified.