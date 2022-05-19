Body of Oakland woman killed by boyfriend 18 years ago found

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing Oakland woman killed nearly 18 years ago by her then-boyfriend was found by construction workers in a shallow grave. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that Cynthia Alonzo, then 48, was last seen getting into the car of Eric Mora on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Alonzo and her then-boyfriend were going to her mother’s house in San Francisco but she was never seen again. On May 4, a work crew at the corner of 7th and Maritime streets on the Oakland Army Base uncovered a body wrapped in tarps in a shallow grave. Mora confessed to killing Alonzo and in June 2017 was sentenced to 11 years in state prison.