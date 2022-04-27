LA to pay $300,000 to man injured by police during protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has approved a $300,000 lawsuit settlement for a man who lost part of a testicle after he was shot by a police projectile during a 2020 protest over the killing of George Floyd. The council approved a settlement Wednesday. David Bond had filed an excessive force suit after he was shot by a less-lethal projectile during a protest near City Hall. Bond said he acted peacefully and never threatened officers. The Los Angeles Times says it’s one of the first settlements among numerous lawsuits filed over LAPD actions during May and June 2020 protests that sent thousands of people into the streets.