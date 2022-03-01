Senator Alex Padilla tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of State of the Union

WASHINGTON - Senator Alex Padilla will likely miss tonight's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Padilla announcing in a series of Tweets that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The breakthrough infection coming even though the Senator is fully vaccinated and boosted. Padilla says he asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

Senator Padilla will now follow CD guidance to isolate and says he will work remotely.

Padilla tweeting he is in consultation with the Capitol's Attending Physician and expects to return soon.