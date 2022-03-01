Skip to Content
California
By
Published 7:21 am

Senator Alex Padilla tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of State of the Union

<i>Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images</i><br/>Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduces Xavier Becerra
Getty Images
Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduces Xavier Becerra

WASHINGTON - Senator Alex Padilla will likely miss tonight's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Padilla announcing in a series of Tweets that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The breakthrough infection coming even though the Senator is fully vaccinated and boosted. Padilla says he asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

Senator Padilla will now follow CD guidance to isolate and says he will work remotely.

Padilla tweeting he is in consultation with the Capitol's Attending Physician and expects to return soon.

California
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content