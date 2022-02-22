Southern California party bus pursuit ends in crash

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A party bus reported stolen in San Diego smashed into a car north of Los Angeles after a lengthy pursuit by the California Highway Patrol. A woman got out of the bus soon after the Tuesday afternoon crash and surrendered to officers in the Palmdale area. Paramedics placed the driver of the badly damaged car into an ambulance. The bus had exited the State Route 14 freeway shortly before it slammed into the rear of a car on Pearblossom Highway. San Diego station KUSI reports that the bus was stolen when its driver was making a pickup and got out of the vehicle to notify the clients.