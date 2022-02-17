Ventura County sends resources to help fight wildfire in Owens Valley near Bishop

BISHOP, Calif. - A wildfire, called the Airport Fire, continues to burn actively in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley but firefighters have kept it from destroying or damaging any buildings.

Cal Fire says the fire is estimated to have scorched more than 4 square miles as of early Thursday morning. The blaze erupted Wednesday near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop and winds drove it south toward the small town of Big Pine, where evacuations were ordered for the east side of the community.

More than 430 personnel, six air tankers and a helicopter are fighting the fire. Ventura County Fire has sent five engines and one strike team leader to help fight the Airport Fire.