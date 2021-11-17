University of California lecturers’ strike averted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing University of California lecturers says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the UC system that averts a planned two-day walkout at nine undergraduate campuses.

The union representing 6,500 lecturers tweeted early Wednesday that the strike is off. Classes are expected to be held as scheduled but there is potential for confusion because of the early morning timing of the deal.

The Los Angeles Times says the tentative deal would increase job security and increase pay by an average 30% over five years.

The lecturers teach one-third of undergraduate classes in the UC system.