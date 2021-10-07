Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline

California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has boarded a massive cargo ship as it investigates the rupture of an offshore oil pipeline that sent crude washing up on Souther California beaches. They want to know whether a ship anchor snagged and bent the pipeline off Huntington Beach.

The Associated Press reviewed tracking data from MarineTraffic and shared it with the Coast Guard. The AP found the German-flagged Rotterdam Express made three unusual movements over two days that appear to put it over the pipeline.

A U.S. official told the AP that the ship is a focus of the spill investigation. Hapag-Lloyd, the company that operates the ship, denies any role in the leak.