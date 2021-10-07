Skip to Content
California
By
Published 5:22 am

Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline

The Rotterdam Express is seen at the Port of Oakland, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Oakland, Calif. The Rotterdam Express, a massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
AP Photo/Josh Edelson
The Rotterdam Express is seen at the Port of Oakland, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Oakland, Calif. The Rotterdam Express, a massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has boarded a massive cargo ship as it investigates the rupture of an offshore oil pipeline that sent crude washing up on Souther California beaches. They want to know whether a ship anchor snagged and bent the pipeline off Huntington Beach.

The Associated Press reviewed tracking data from MarineTraffic and shared it with the Coast Guard. The AP found the German-flagged Rotterdam Express made three unusual movements over two days that appear to put it over the pipeline.

A U.S. official told the AP that the ship is a focus of the spill investigation. Hapag-Lloyd, the company that operates the ship, denies any role in the leak.

AP California / National/World
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on NewsChannel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content