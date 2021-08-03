Disneyland announces ‘Magic Key’ program to replace annual passes

California

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland Resort unveiled its new program that's replacing annual passes for frequent visitors.

The program is called "Magic Key".

Like the Annual Pass program, it offers multiple price tiers.

Disney fans get to choose how often and when they go to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

But unlike the old system, all of the pass options require reservations to visit the parks.

The cheapest option is $400 and offers reservations on select weekdays.

The pass also provides at least a 10% discount on merchandise and food.

Sales for the new Magic Key program begin Wednesday, Aug. 25.