AAA members will be able to get a REAL ID at select Auto Club offices

California

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA) members the opportunity to get a REAL ID at select offices by appointment only.

The new pilot program is scheduled to roll out to 19 Auto Club locations later in July and run through December.

Before heading to a participating Auto Club location, members will need to visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out an online application, upload necessary documents, schedule an appointment and pay the required driver's license or ID card fee.

Members must then show their confirmation code and required documents to the DMV representative at an Auto Club office. The representative will use a mobile tablet to capture your fingerprint, snap a photograph and take your electronic signature to complete the process.

“The DMV continues to streamline its processes and incorporate technology to become more mobile and better serve its customers through more convenient service options,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said at the Los Angeles AAA office on Figueroa Street. “We hope our partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California will prompt its members to get their REAL ID now and not wait until the last minute.”

The DMV plans to offer REAL ID services at the following Auto Club offices by the end of July:

Alhambra

Arcadia

Camarillo

Chatsworth

Chino

Costa Mesa

Fullerton

Inglewood-Ladera

Laguna Hills

La Quinta

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Manhattan Beach

Northridge

Rancho Palos Verdes

Redlands

Riverside

San Diego-Clairemont

Santa Barbara

Starting May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.