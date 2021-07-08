Cal ISO issues Flex Alert for Friday due to expected heat, electricity demand

California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) – The California Independent System Operator announced that it has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday due to expected high temperatures and high energy demand.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and during that time, the agency is asking Californians to conserve electricity to reduce strain on the power grid while demand for energy is high.

The California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for tomorrow, July 9, from 4-9 p.m. due to extreme across the state heat urging consumers to reduce energy use to help relieve stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/kaYxKU9wBb pic.twitter.com/fh12R8XJI4 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 8, 2021

During the Flex Alert, Cal ISO is encouraging Californians to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Ahead of the alert, Cal ISO recommends:

Precooling your home by lowering the thermostat

Using major appliances earlier in the day

Closing window coverings

Charging electronics

If demand for energy exceeds supply, Cal ISO could order utilities, such as PG&E of SoCal Edison, to implement rotating power outages over short periods of time.

The agency said that Californians significantly reduced their energy use when Flex Alerts were issued last month and last summer, and that prevented or limited the number of outages.

For energy saving tips and information about Flex Alerts, click here.

To subscribe to receive Flex Alerts, click here.