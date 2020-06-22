Census Action Week: New push for CA residents to complete 2020 Census

California

SANTA BARABARA, Calif. - Census Action Week is underway across California. Calling on all residents to complete the 2020 Census.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic efforts to have Californians to fill out the Census were delayed and door-to-door census takers were put on hold. Despite changes to how the once-every-10-year count is done, over 9.5 million households in California have already filled out the 2020 Census. That's about 62 percent of the state population, according California Complete Count.

Now, the push is on to get the hardest to count population to complete it.

"We want to encourage people to do it now," Ditas Katague, Director of the California Complete Count said. "If we don’t hear from you by the end of July someone will come knocking on your door in August."

The U.S Census Bureau will begin going door-to-door in August looking for those who have not completed the survey.

Responding to the simple, confidential nine question census survey helps secure billions of dollars for programs in California’s communities, including health care and emergency services critical for responding to crises like COVID-19. Some key programs funded include Head Start, child nutrition programs, community healthcare centers, mental health programs, roads and parks.

"It’s safe, it’s confidential, and they can’t share your data with any other governmental or enforcement agency. And there is no citizenship question,” said Katague.

It is estimated that for every person uncounted, the state will lose $1,000 for ten years—totaling $10,000 in critical community funds for every Californian who doesn’t complete the Census.

You can complete the 2020 Census online at My2020Census.gov. Or by calling (844) 330-2020 for English. Or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish.