Governor Newsom halts evictions statewide through May

California

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday banning the eviction of renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31.

This order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for not paying their rent. It also prohibits the enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts.

In order to be protected, tenants must declare in writing that they cannot pay all or part of their rent no more than seven days after the rent is due.

The tenant must keep this documentation but does not have to submit it to their landlord in advance.

Tenants will still be obligated to repay their full rent within a timely manner and can still face eviction if they do not after the executive order is lifted.

This order takes effect immediately and impacts tenants whose rent is due on April 1.

This order builds off of Gov. Newsom's previous order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the coronavirus.

A copy of this executive order can be read here.