DMV offices close, essential services moving online

California

California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) field offices are temporarily closing to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offices will be closed starting Friday. DMV services will be available online beginning April 2.

Virtual field offices will allow customers to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit by virtually interacting with DMV staff.

Customers will be able to complete vehicle transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals on the virtual DMV website.

The DMV said some regional offices will be open for in-person visits after the offices are deep cleaned and new protocols are developed.

The REAL ID deadline has been pushed back one year to Oct. 1, 2021. The original deadline was set for October 2020.