Governor Newsom signs order to expand Vote-by-Mail options and extend deadlines for upcoming elections

California

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Friday that will permit vote-by-mail ballots to be used in three upcoming special elections.

This order was issued to protect public health as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state by decreasing the need for residents to gather in large groups.

The order also extends the deadlines for ballot counting, tabulations and other responsibilities related to the official canvass of California's Presidential Primary Election which could cause people to break social distancing regulations.

It additionally suspends the timeframes for public hearings required by political subdivisions that are in the process of changing from an at-large method of election to district elections.

You can read the executive order here.