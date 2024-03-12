SEEAG’s “Bus Bucks” Fundraiser For Student Farm Field Trips

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Elementary school students have been traveling by bus for free Farm Labs.

It is through SEEAG (Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture's) where students are able to learn about the farm origins of their food.

SEEAG is doing a "Bus Bucks" fundraiser that helps pay for school bus expenses that remain entirely cost-free to students, teachers, and schools.

To ensure there are enough funds to pay for transportation, the Bus Bucks' goal is to raise $20,000.

“We don’t want transportation to be an obstacle," says Mary Maranville, founder and CEO of SEEAG.

Just within the last school year, SEEAG educated over 7,000 students from 21 school districts.

This upcoming school year the project to increase to over 10,000 students.

For more information, you can head on over to the SEEAG's official page.https://www.seeag.org/