Strawberry stands beginning to open up around the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Strawberry stands are beginning to open up around the Santa Maria Valley, signaling the long-delayed strawberry season is finally beginning to ramp up.

"We are really excited," said Kathy McPike, owner of The Berry Stop, a stand located on

Stowell Road, next to the Highway 101 northbound onramp. "We are excited to see our local customers and our regulars from the seasons before. The fruit is tasting great. It's delicious and sweet. We're just thrilled to be open."

Due to persistent wet and cold winter weather over the past few months, strawberry season has been pushed back several weeks.

Normally, strawberry stands open in the Santa Maria Valley around mid-February, usually right before Valentine's Day, but due to this year's inclement weather, local stands were closed until recently.

"There were no berries at all, so we couldn't be open because we didn't have any berries," said Ana Ybarra, co-owner of Little Pete's Farms, located near Orcutt on Highway 1. "Now, they're coming along. The sun is helping. They are getting riper and sweeter and better."

With the weather becoming more seasonal over the past two weeks, featuring drier conditions and warmer temperatures, local strawberry crops are beginning to grow in greater quantities.

The significant rise in strawberry production has allowed the iconic stands to finally open up in familiar roadside locations.

"We are very happy to be back, to be open for our customers," said Ybarra. "This is actually our first week being open every day and I hope it stays like this the rest of the season."

Growers and stand owners say they are relieved to have the long-awaited opportunity to open for business after waiting for weeks to sell directly to their local customers. They add that demand has built up throughout the wet winter, which is now paying off as stands open up.

"Business has been great," said McPike. "It's picking up more and more everyday and Easter weekend was fantastic. We've been getting a lot of feedback and the customers say they're just so happy that we're open again and they've been really craving strawberries."

Looking ahead, McPike is crossing her fingers the season will run longer than usual, which may potentially make up for the delayed start to the year.

"With this year starting later, we are anticipating a much later season as well, so hopefully going into October, but we shall see," said McPike. "We are all excited to start the season and we're hoping for a great season."

As for customers, they're ecstatic as well to have the opportunity to purchase farm fresh strawberries, which most of the time are sold the same day they are harvested in the fields.

"You can go to the stores here and you get not as fresh as you can get at the stands,

said Orcutt resident Tom Kruse. "They're large and super sweet and delicious and nice and red and you can't go wrong, full of nutrients. Just absolutely delicious."

Another added benefit to the road-side stands, people who purchase strawberries and other fruits and vegetables are helping support local businesses and employees.

"We love supporting local, especially because the money stays in the area," said Orcutt resident Maria May. "Supporting local is super great. It helps mom and pop shops all the time and we definitely advocate for that in our family."

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: