Agricultural students make long-awaited return to Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- After a long three-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local agricultural students have made their long-awaited return to the Santa Barbara County Fair.

On Monday, hundreds of students from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along with their animals, filled the livestock area at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

It marked the first time since July 2019 students were on the grounds participating during an in-person fair.

The pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 livestock show and auction into modified online formats.

Now, with COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the show and auction is being held in its traditional format all week long.

On Monday, all students had their animals weighed. Tuesday will mark the beginning of the marketplace show for swine, sheep, goats and other small animals, while the beef showmanship will start later in the week.

The livestock show and auction culminates with the auction, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Santa Barbara County fair will officially open to the public this Wednesday. The fair will run from July 13-17.