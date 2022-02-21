Farmers concerned about lack of rain during extremely dry winter season

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Monday marked another day of no rain for the Central Coast, continuing an extended dry trend that has dominated the winter season.

Since a wet start to the season in December, there has been very little precipitation over the past two months.

January and February have seen no significant rainstorms to date, raising concerns the entire season could be a bust in terms of replenishing diminishing reservoirs and groundwater supplies.

For area farmers, the lack of rain is especially troublesome.

Brian Talley of Talley Farms in Arroyo Grande said the farm has received eight inches below the normal amount seen at this time for the rain season.

As a result, the farm is having to rely more and more on supplemental irrigation to help crops grow.

In addition, Talley said rainfall is superior to both the soil and plants than groundwater, so the farm losing the natural benefits that precipitation brings.

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be enough to provide any sort of impact.

Talley is hoping for a "Miracle March" in the weeks to come, crossing his fingers the final month of the winter season will be much wetter than the last several weeks.

