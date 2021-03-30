Santa Maria strawberry season begins with farmers optimistic for successful year

Agriculture

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Strawberry season is beginning in the Santa Maria Valley with farmers optimistic for another successful year.

As warmer weather arrives on the Central Coast, it's helping the overall quality of the strawberry crop.

Darensberries general manager Kevin Gee said recent cold weather has slowed production at the onset of the season.

However, with the weather forecast more favorable in the coming days, the season will begin to fully pick up over the next few weeks.

He added strawberry season in the Santa Maria Valley typically runs from April to October, with the season hitting its peak in May.

Darensberries, which has been one of the top strawberry farms on the Central Coast for many years, is set to open its popular strawberry stand this Thursday morning.

According to the most recent agriculture report from Santa Barbara County, strawberries are by far and away, the county's top crop, accounting for more than $571 million in 2019.

The 2020 Santa Barbara County agriculture production report is not expected to be released until June 2021.