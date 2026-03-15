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Inmate passes away at SLO County Jail

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:17 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – An inmate died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail just before 9:00 p.m. during medication dispersal Saturday night, according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

Custody and nursing staff tried to revive Trenidad Castilleja, 48 from San Luis Obispo, using CPR until paramedics arrived, according to the SLOCSO.

Castilleja remained unresponsive and paramedics pronounced him dead around 9:00 p.m. after identification, according to the SLOCSO.

Castilleja has received more than 24 bookings into the SLO County Jail since 1998, the most recent on Dec. 18, 2024, according to SLOCSO.

Castilleja awaited sentencing on a third case after his previous two resolved cases involved bookings into custody.

A cause of death is unknown at this time until an autopsy can be performed, though no foul play is suspected, according to the SLOCSO.

Next of kin has been notified and no further information is available at this time, according to the SLOCSO.

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