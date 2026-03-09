Setting the Pace: The women behind the running brand “rabbit”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On International Women’s Day, a look at the bold idea that started with two women and a mission to change running.

The running apparel brand rabbit began with a simple goal. To create better gear for runners, while building a community that welcomes people of every level.

For co-founder Monica DeVries, running has always meant more than crossing the finish line.

She says she fell in love with the sport as a teenager, and it quickly became something deeper.

“I have been a lifelong runner. When I was in high school, I fell in love with the sport and what it did for me as a young woman trying to find her way growing up. It really paved this path for me...finding confidence in myself and just joy in life.”

DeVries later worked for major sportswear brands before opening a local run shop with her husband: Santa Barbara Running Company.

That store is where a conversation sparked an idea that would become a company.

Her business partner and co-founder, Jill Deering, felt there was a gap in the market...running apparel that truly centered women.

“Jill came to me and said, ‘I have this crazy idea. You’re probably going to think I’m crazy, but I think there’s a big opportunity to start a running apparel brand.’ And I immediately said, ‘You’re not crazy. Let’s go. We can do this.’”

Together, they launched rabbit, a brand built around representation, inclusivity, and community.

DeVries says the running industry has traditionally been male-led, but rabbit wanted to bring something different.

“What we’ve been able to bring is representation, empowerment, and inclusivity.”

Even the company’s name reflects that mission.

In racing, a “rabbit” is a pacer who sets the speed to help other runners reach their goals.

“It’s about being a pace setter. It’s about helping others achieve their dreams and goals.”

That philosophy carries through the entire company.

Employees say the culture reflects the same sense of purpose runners feel after a great run.

One staff member, Ginger, says there’s a shared sense of accomplishment in the work.

“Both with work and with running, there’s a sense of accomplishment I feel at the end of a run and at the end of a productive day.”

Others say being part of a female-founded brand makes a difference in how the gear is designed.

Yael, another employee, says that perspective matters.

“It’s fun being at a female-founded company. The clothing can literally be tailored to different needs, different gaits, and different body movements.”

The brand’s community focus is just as important as the clothing itself.

Sarah, another team member, says the goal is simple.

“We are very community-focused, very inclusive, very welcoming.”

As the company continues to grow, its message hasn’t changed.

Rabbit says it’s still focused on creating running gear and a running culture that welcomes everyone.

“We are who we are. We welcome everybody. We make gear for all levels of running.”

On International Women’s Day, the story of rabbit is a reminder that sometimes the people setting the pace… are also the ones helping others chase their dreams.