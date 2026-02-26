No injuries following train and vehicle collision Thursday morning in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – No injuries have been reported after a train collided with a truck at the intersection of Rice Avenue and East 5th Street Thursday.

According to Oxnard Fire Department, a secondary welfare check of the one truck driver, 137 train passengers, and five crew members is underway, but no one required transportation from the scene during an initial check.

The involved roadways will remain closed for the next several hours as the scene is processed added the Oxnard Fire Department.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.