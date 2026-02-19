Lanterns, Stories and Community: Santa Barbara Celebrates Chinese New Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Red lanterns and bright displays are welcoming visitors as Santa Barbara celebrates the Lunar New Year with culture, color and community connection.

At the Santa Barbara Public Library, a new exhibit is drawing families, students and longtime patrons alike.

The showcase features Chinese-language books alongside traditional decorations and cultural items that help explain the meaning behind the holiday — from symbols of luck and prosperity to the importance of gathering with loved ones.

For some visitors, it’s a chance to see their heritage reflected on the shelves.

For others, it’s an opportunity to better understand the traditions of neighbors and friends.

This year’s celebration also honors the Year of the Horse, a zodiac symbol associated with energy, strength and determination. Organizers say those themes resonate with a community that continues to grow more diverse and connected.

Beyond the exhibit, local festivities include cultural activities and family-friendly events designed to bring people together. Whether stopping by the library or attending a community gathering, residents are finding small but meaningful ways to ring in the new year.

As the celebrations continue, the message is clear: Lunar New Year is not just about turning the calendar — it’s about honoring heritage, sharing stories and welcoming a fresh start together.