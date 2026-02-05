A Call To The Community After SLO Firefighter Donates Kidney to Life-Long Friend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo county firefighter and paramedic Sam Secord is on the road to recovery after donating a kidney to his lifelong friend and fellow Eagle Scout, Finn Israel.

The successful surgery took place January 14th at Stanford Medical Center. In a GoFundMe post, Secord's family says he decided to become a living donor after seeing Israel's strength, perseverance, and faith.

Secord will be unable to work for the next 8-10 weeks as he recovers. A GoFundMe has been set up by the Secord family to raise funds to support the firefighter and his wife, Amber. The money will go towards paying off their mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, and more. The couple is less than $2,000 away from reaching their goal at the time this article was written.

Sam and wife Amber

Anyone looking to donate can visit the couple's GoFundMe page.

