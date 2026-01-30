Catholic Schools within Santa Barbara celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Catholic schools across Central and Southern California are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week, a nationwide event that highlights faith-based education, community, and service. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebration.

On Tuesday, Catholic students from across the Central Coast gathered at Bishop Garcia Diego High School for a day centered on connection, worship, and community. The week’s theme, “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community,” was reflected throughout the events and activities.

Schools celebrated all week long with a variety of events designed to bring students, families, and educators together. Activities included a K-12 Mass, a community barbecue, a motivational talk by TEDx and teen mindset speaker Tanner Clark, and a special celebration honoring grandparents.

Gabriel Villa, a senior and ASB president at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, says the week is an important opportunity for students to connect with one another and the wider community.

“It means a lot,” Villa said. “It’s a way we can connect with the community here in Santa Barbara. It’s also a good time to set an example for the younger kids.”

Several Catholic schools participated in the celebrations, including Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Mount Carmel, St. Raphael, Notre Dame, and St. Therese.

National Catholic Schools Week wraps up today, concluding with the grandparents’ celebration, but school leaders say the message of faith, unity, and community extends far beyond this week.