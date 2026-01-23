Students Meet Favorite Authors at 56th Annual Author-Go-Round

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Students across Santa Barbara County are getting a unique opportunity to meet the creative minds behind their favorite books.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is hosting its 56th annual Author-Go-Round, an event designed to connect students with authors and illustrators through storytelling, art, and conversation.

During the event, each author shared insight into their books, personal journeys, and the genres they write in, with some also showcasing their artwork. After the presentations, authors met with students in small groups, allowing for more personal discussions about storytelling and the creative process.

This year’s Author-Go-Round features a diverse group of writers, including poet Joan Bransfield Graham, children’s author Lee Wardlaw, known for her stories about cats, and Santa Barbara native John Parra, who writes and illustrates Latino-themed children’s picture books.

Parra said returning to his hometown to speak with students was especially meaningful.

“You get to share your story, but it’s not just about you,” Parra said. “You want to make sure you’re planting seeds for these young students. Just keep learning, keep practicing—but also remember to give back.”

The event wrapped up with several students winning raffle prizes and taking home signed books and posters from the authors.

Due to its popularity, the Author-Go-Round will travel to Santa Maria next week, expanding access for schools and districts in northern and central Santa Barbara County.