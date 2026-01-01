Santa Barbara’s Polar Dip Makes a Splashy Comeback

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara’s Polar Dip is set to go on as planned, despite rain in the forecast. According to organizer, Hugh Margerum, said more than 250 people have already signed waivers to officially participate in the New Year’s Day event.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the South Coast from 10 p.m. December 31 through 10 p.m. January 1, and Santa Barbara County has released a general rain advisory for beaches countywide. In a December 31 press release, the county’s public health department warned that swimming or surfing in storm water can increase the risk of illness and injury, recommending people avoid ocean activities for at least three days following rainfall.

After a year-long hiatus, the Polar Dip returns on January 1 at 11:30 a.m., when participants will take a plunge into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

Last year, about six weeks before the scheduled dip, the City of Santa Barbara notified organizers of permit requirements, including lifeguards, portable restrooms, trash and recycling services, and liability insurance.

The estimated total cost was at roughly $3,000, and due to limited time to fundraise, the official event was canceled, though dozens still showed up for an unofficial plunge.

This year’s dip will take place at Leadbetter Beach and is free to attend, thanks to an anonymous donor who covered the roughly $4,000 needed to meet city requirements and safety measures.

Participants must sign a waiver that is available on the event’s website—to be considered an “official” dipper. Those who register will receive a souvenir wristband. Check-in begins at 11 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring towels, warm clothing, hydration, snacks, and festive attire.