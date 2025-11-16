Rain makes a splash on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) What a difference a day makes.

Portions of lower State Street looked like a swimming pool over night but by Sunday afternoon it had soaked in flowed down storm drains.

Locals, visitors and tourists stepped outside to check it out.

One couple visiting from South Africa said they had to move hotel rooms in the storm. staying at nearby hotel said it impacted their stay but they are still making the most of it.

"Woke up last night our room was flooded, so we had to evacuate and take everything, so we are having a lot of wet clothes at the moment and then we had to move to another room, but it is all fun and games, nothing that we can't handle," said Piet Smit.

They head to Las Vegas on their vacation, next.

John Newman of Ventura said sometimes it rains a lot,

"You wouldn't expect it because rain doesn't happen all the time, but it can rain a lot like that song it never rains in California. It pours that is very true!" said Newman.

Magadalena Perez Vega said she just moved to Santa Barbara and like the rain.

"It is just calming," said Perez Vega.

It wasn't as busy as usual as some people decided to ride out the remainder of the back to back storms by staying indoors.