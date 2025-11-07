Warm weekend, tracking a moderate storm next week

Happy Friday! We begin a warming trend as high pressure strengthens and builds right off the coast. This will cause temperatures to jump 3-5 degrees from the day prior. High rise into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Winds are strong and sundowners appear in the forecast. Marine alerts are in effect for all beach areas. Stay away from the waters, especially during high tide. Expect tides to be highest from 7-11am. It will be a dry and windy forecast, practice fire & heat safety!

Temperatures jump Saturday and Sunday! You may have noticed the forecast numbers becoming hotter and hotter throughout the weekend and this is due to new developments. While high pressure still dominates the area, we are now looking for Santa Ana winds to develop as well. This will bring an additional 3-5 degrees of warming. Look for temperatures into the 70s and 80s for beaches and90s inland! We could break daily records as early as Sunday! We hold with the heat through Monday before a big weather shift into next week.

Models continue to show a large storm setting up next week. While its timing is being pushed back, the amount of rain is not lessening, This may be a moderate to high impact storm. As of now, 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast for our area, however this is very far out. More details to come!