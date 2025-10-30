Cooling Friday, warmer weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool Friday into the low 70s with morning clouds to return to the coast.

Halloween evening will start in the 60s and cool into the 50s for the late night with calm winds throughout the day.

High pressure warms us up over the weekend creating sunny skies and mid 70s.

Mild temperatures return early next week with our morning cloud pattern to continue.

By midweek, stronger cloud coverage will arrive from the north with a chance of light rain, about a quarter inch or less, possible for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

High surf is expected from the Lompoc Coast up to Morro Bay until 12am.