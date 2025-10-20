Skip to Content
News

Police on scene for officer involved shooting & attack with deadly weapon in Goleta

KEYT
By
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:21 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an attack with a deadly weapon and a officer involved shooting as of 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Magnolia Shopping Center.

The SBCSO is asking the public to avoid the Magnolia Shopping Center in Goleta where the incident is ongoing.

Your News Channel will have more updates on this emergency situation that began at 2:39 p.m. as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

