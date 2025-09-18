Skip to Content
News

Showers linger Friday, clearing Saturday

KEYT
By
Published 3:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Off and on showers continue through early Friday.

Inland storms remain possible through the afternoon with mostly dry conditions across the region by evening. Some sunshine may break through near the coast.

We will remain mostly dry Saturday & Sunday and sunshine will increase. Temperatures will remain mild, in the mid 70s for Santa Barbara & Santa Maria.

There is a low and early chance for rain next week with more moisture possibly arriving from the south.

After that, late next week will be dry and warmer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content