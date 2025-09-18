Showers linger Friday, clearing Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Off and on showers continue through early Friday.

Inland storms remain possible through the afternoon with mostly dry conditions across the region by evening. Some sunshine may break through near the coast.

We will remain mostly dry Saturday & Sunday and sunshine will increase. Temperatures will remain mild, in the mid 70s for Santa Barbara & Santa Maria.

There is a low and early chance for rain next week with more moisture possibly arriving from the south.

After that, late next week will be dry and warmer.