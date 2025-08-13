5 things to know for August 13: DC police takeover, Ukraine, Alaska summit, Glacier outburst, Covid-19

By Jade Walker, CNN

Didn’t get enough sleep last night? Got dark circles under your eyes? Guess what — you’re fashionable! Or so goes the latest TikTok beauty trend …

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ DC police takeover

Armored personnel carriers parked next to the Washington Monument. Border Patrol and ICE agents guarding Union Station. DC National Guard troops posted near the Mall. FBI and DEA agents patrolling the city’s streets. How was President Donald Trump able to do all this? Under the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president may take temporary federal control of the DC police if he “determines that special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” However, Trump’s declaration of a crime emergency in the district was contradicted by data showing violent crime had decreased there in recent years. On Tuesday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser described Trump’s efforts as an “authoritarian push” and issued a warning to other cities: “…If he can get away with this in Los Angeles, if he can get away with this in DC, he can get away with it in New York or Baltimore or Chicago or any other place where millions of people live, work and are doing everything the right way.”

2️⃣ Ukraine

Russia appears to be making an 11th-hour dash to grab as much Ukrainian territory as possible before the summit between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday. Small groups of Russian troops have recently breached parts of Ukraine’s defenses in the eastern Donetsk region, local officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow was trying to create the distorted perception “that Russia is moving forward, advancing, and Ukraine is losing.” Zelensky also vowed not to give eastern lands to Russia in a peace deal because abandoning the Donbas region would open the door for Putin to “start a third war” in Ukraine. While Trump plans to have a conversation with Zelensky and EU leaders today, he has signaled that the Ukrainian leader will not participate in Friday’s summit.

3️⃣ Alaska summit

White House officials said the location of President Trump’s historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been selected. The two world leaders will meet on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern edge of Anchorage, Alaska. Choosing a spot was no easy task. Several European destinations were originally considered and then discarded because the International Criminal Court issued a war crimes warrant for Putin’s arrest in 2023. Once negotiators settled on Alaska, they encountered another problem: summertime is peak tourist season in the state and options are severely limited. Plus, the US base was the only venue that met the security requirements for the summit. Trump has already tried to lower expectations by saying he’s approaching the meeting as a “feel-out” session.

4️⃣ Glacier outburst

A torrent of water gushing out of a glacier is threatening Juneau, Alaska, with potentially record-breaking flooding for the third straight year. Meteorologists say it’s another consequence of climate change due to fossil fuel pollution. With the Arctic warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet, glaciers have begun to thin or melt altogether. As ice gets replaced by liquid water, it pools up and overtops the glacier that normally holds it back, then floods whatever is in its path. On Tuesday morning, a glacial outburst occurred at Suicide Basin and began to flood the Mendenhall Lake and River, prompting officials to recommend that some residents evacuate. While significant flooding was reported in Mendenhall Lake last night, major flooding is forecast to begin this morning and continue until around noon local time. The river is set to crest around 16.6 feet, which would exceed the record crest set just last August.

5️⃣ Covid-19

Covid-19 levels are on the rise in the US, with transmission increasing in at least 45 states. Yet people who want to get vaccinated this fall may face a growing set of obstacles. Last week, the CDC told state and local officials that the FDA may not renew authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5. This age group is the most vulnerable to severe illness from a Covid-19 infection. Without authorization, Pfizer’s vaccine would no longer be available to those under 5. Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine — the other option for healthy children with no underlying conditions in that age group — would have to be given “off label” by a willing pharmacist or physician. In May, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC would no longer recommend Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children or pregnant women. As for other adults, the FDA has not yet approved the formulation for either the Covid-19 or flu vaccines for the 2025-2026 season.

Breakfast browse

Eastman Kodak issues dire warning

Will the 133-year-old photography company survive?

A plague mysteriously spread from Europe into Asia 4,000 years ago

Scientists now think they may know how.

McDonald’s promo prematurely ends due to food waste

Pokémon fans caused quite a problem in Japan over the weekend.

Many of Hollywood’s summer hits share a common formula

They say familiarity breeds contempt, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at the box office this summer.

Ronaldo puts a ring on it!

The soccer great and his long-term partner announced their engagement on Instagram this week — and you gotta see the ring!

Big number

$34.5 billion

That’s how much AI search firm Perplexity has bid to buy Google Chrome.

Quotable

Watch Mayor Scott’s response to President Trump’s criticism about violence in his city

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally …

Robot dog shows what’s paws-ible

In one high-tech factory, robot dogs inspect human engineers’ work.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.