The other Patrick and Travis: 2 brothers share names with Chiefs stars

By Abby Dodge

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City mother named her sons after the Chiefs’ dynamic duo, and they’re developing the same special bond.

It’s clear there’s an unmistakable connection that mirrors their famous namesakes.

“They have great chemistry together,” Kaytee Wood said. “Oh they are best friends, it’s adorable.”

Patrick and Travis Wood may be decades younger than the Chiefs stars they’re named after, but they share the same excitement for life as the football duo that has captured hearts across the world.

“I love playing with him,” young Patrick said about his brother.

Their mother describes the energetic siblings with a smile: “They are chaotic, wild and lots of fun.”

Patrick’s name came with a Super Bowl-sized promise from his parents as they watched a postseason nail-biter.

“I promise I’ll name him Patrick, just throw the ball, make a completion. And they ended up winning and we stuck with Patrick,” Kaytee said.

And when his brother came along, the naming decision was obvious.

“He was born and we met him and we were like, yeah, you are a Travis to Patrick,” she said.

While their first names follow the Chiefs theme, their middle names honor family members.

Patrick made it to Chiefs training camp this year, though he had to leave his younger brother Travis, who goes by TJ, at home. But the younger brother wasn’t forgotten.

“Do you know who Patrick’s best friend is? He said I don’t know, who? And I said, it’s Travis. And he said, he knows TJ? And it was the cutest thing,” Kaytee said.

For this Missouri mom, the famous friendship between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce provides the perfect example for her sons.

“We really loved their connection and how they seem like friends and they work really well together. That’s exactly what we wanted for them, the boys,” she said.

Just like their namesakes, these brothers share a special bond that transcends age.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KSHB’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.