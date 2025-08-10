Skip to Content
Person struck by lightning near Ice Age Trail in Palmyra, multiple emergency crews responding

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Emergency crews in Jefferson County are responding to an incident where a person reportedly got struck by lightning near the Ice Age Trail in Palmyra.

On Sat. Aug. 9, the Sullivan Fire Department confirms they are providing mutual aid to the Palmyra Fire Department at the scene along Carlin Trail.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 911 calls reported that a woman said her boyfriend had been struck by lightning on the trail.

On scene, CBS 58 noticed numerous emergency vehicles during the evening hours.

The status of the victim is unclear at this time.

CBS 58 has reached out to the Palmyra Fire Department for additional details on the incident.

