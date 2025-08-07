‘South Park’ mocks Kristi Noem and the Trump administration in its latest episode



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are clearly not done with the Trump administration.

The satirical animated series stoked ire from the White House with their debut episode last week, which mercilessly roasted President Donald Trump, and its latest goes after members of his administration.

Wednesday night’s episode titled “Got A Nut” features recurring character Mr. Mackay, a school counselor, losing his job because of cuts to the Department of Education.

When he takes a job with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he and his fellow new employees watch a video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she explains that she put her puppy down by shooting it in the face.

Noem made headlines in 2024 after she wrote in her memoir that she had shot one of her dogs because she deemed it “untrainable” and “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with.”

The Noem character shoots dogs throughout the episode as a running gag.

The episode also takes aim at conservative podcast culture with a storyline involving a fourth grader named Clyde who finds fame as a White nationalist podcaster, which enrages Eric Cartman, who is the show’s resident bigot.

Cartman tries to out do Clyde’s offensive comments about minorities, women and Jewish people with some trolling and by declaring himself to be a “master debater.”

Clyde and Mr. Mackay’s work (Mackay participates in ICE raids where Noem screams, “Only detain the brown ones!”) is rewarded with a trip to Mar-a-Lago where they are greeted by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who are portrayed in white suits in nod to Ricardo Montalban and Herve Villechaize’s characters in the hit 1980s television series “Fantasy Island.”

Parker and Stone have used their provocative series to express their obvious displeasure with the administration.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers downplayed “South Park’s” debut episode, which aired on July 23 and skewered Trump, in a statement to CNN.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the statement read. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Weeks before the new season debuted, Parker and Stone expressed their dissatisfaction about the planned acquisition of Paramount Global by Skydance Media and its impact on their contract negotiations.

“This merger is a s**tshow and it’s f**king up ‘South Park,’” the two wrote in a post shared on social media. “We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

Paramount also faced backlash for their network CBS’s announcement that it was canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” which some speculated was an attempt to appease Trump so that he wouldn’t block the merger. Colbert has been critical of the President on his late night show.

Skydance Media and Paramount Global announced Thursday that the merger had been completed.

