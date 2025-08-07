Nearly 20 cars destroyed in massive carport fire

By Michele Gile, Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA ANA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — More than two dozen cars were destroyed or damaged in a massive fire at a Santa Ana carport early Wednesday morning, and investigators are working to determine what sparked the destructive blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Sullivan Street at around 3:20 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Upon arrival, they found 19 vehicles that were fully engulfed in flames. By the time they were able to extinguish the fire, four other cars also sustained damage.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but it’s unclear what the nature of those injuries was.

People living in the nearby Villa del Sol apartments were woken up to the sound of explosions and blaring car alarms when the fire erupted. Many of their cars are now destroyed.

Investigators are working to determine what may have started the fire and have not released any details on a possible suspect.

Property management at the apartment complex has not yet returned CBS News Los Angeles’ request for comment on the matter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.