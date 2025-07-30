Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are officially major Backstreet Boys fans

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Backstreet’s back alright, and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are thrilled about it.

Culkin posted a joyous photo on Instagram of him and his longterm partner Song along with the Backstreet Boys at what appeared to be backstage at the boy band’s Las Vegas “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere earlier this week.

The actor had some fun with the caption, starting it off with “Mack Street’s Back, ALRIGHT!!!”

Culkin – who first shot to fame in 1990’s “Home Alone” – then asked his followers if they “remember the ‘90s?,” going on to say how he and Song went to the concert where “Brenda lost her sh*t. (She literally cried).”

The Backstreet Boys, of course, first shot to global fame in the mid-’90s with their self-titled debut album.

Culkin admitted that he “was mildly skeptical about the show, but boy howdy did they tear the place down.”

“I was so very impressed. Five minutes into pilates I’m toast,” he wrote. “I’m 45 but these men, who are my age, GO at it HARD for 90 minutes.”

He then detailed how the boy band used everything at hand to put on the best possible show, praising them that “they got it more than ever.”

“Even if you’re not a fan you have to see this; it’ll win you over… in the Brenda kind of way,” Culkin wrote before jokingly thanking them for making Song emotional.

The pair have been a couple since 2017, got engaged in 2022 and are the parents of two young sons.

The Backstreet Boys responded to Culkin’s post via their Instagram stories writing, “So glad you both enjoyed the show! We saw @brendasong tearin it up in the suite!! You go girl!”

Safe to say Culkin won’t be left “Home Alone” for the next Backstreet Boys concert.

