New species of ancient shark discovered at Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave

By Emily Sanderson

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WLWT) — A new species of shark was discovered in Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park.

The ancient shark is called a “Macadens Olsoni.”

Experts say it had a distinct curved row of teeth, used to crush small sea creatures.

The fossils found are estimated to be 355 million years old, back when Mammoth Cave was nothing but warm shallow sea.

The park stated the area was once an ancient seaway that connected what is now eastern North America, Europe, and northern Africa but would later disappear as the supercontinent Pangea formed.

The national park service says more than 40 species of ancient sharks have been discovered at mammoth cave in the past 10 months.

In February 2024, two other new species of shark were discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

The new species, Troglocladodus trimblei and Glikmanius careforum, were discovered through the ongoing Paleontological Resources Inventory at Mammoth Cave National Park. Both were identified by fossils collected from Mammoth Cave in Kentucky and northern Alabama.

Since the Paleontological Resources Inventory started in 2019, and under ancient shark specialist John-Paul (JP) Hodnett of the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, at least 70 species of ancient fish have been identified at Mammoth Cave from over 25 caves and cave passages that have been surveyed.

