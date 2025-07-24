Skip to Content
Clearing Friday, sunny & mild weekend

Published 2:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooler than normal temperatures continue Friday though a sunny afternoon arrives after the morning marine layer.

Onshore flow is staying strong creating cool & cloudy mornings,

Temperatures will slightly decrease Saturday as weakening low pressure will remain impactful here through Sunday.

Sundowner wind speeds will gradually rise each evening.

The marine layer will weaken by the weekend, with more sunshine in store.

A warming trend arrives Monday creating near normal & warm conditions to start off Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

