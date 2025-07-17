Warmer Friday, tracking rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Our warming trend continues Friday with sunny skies north and thunderstorm chances in our south.

Ventura County has the highest rain chances at 20 percent, 10 percent for Santa Barbara on Friday.

The south coast may not see rainfall but will likely experience a misty morning and muggy afternoon with extra moisture from the southeast in combination with warm temperatures rising up into the mid 70s.

Most of the region will clear and dry out from these chances by Saturday for a warm and sunny weekend.

Paso Robles' heat will peak on Saturday at 95 before returning to the 80s on Monday.

Low pressure from the northwest will keep us cool and cloudy for the first half of next week, with a warmup likely to begin next Thursday.