Madison County treasurer resigns six months after charges of felonious misconduct, fraud and theft

By Kelby Wingert

Click here for updates on this story

WINGERT, Iowa (KCCI) — The embattled Madison County treasurer has officially resigned, nearly six months after her arrest for felonious misconduct in office, tampering with records, fraudulent practices and theft.

Madison County Attorney Stephen Swanson says he received a letter of resignation from county treasurer Amanda DeVos on Monday.

DeVos, 37, of Winterset, was arrested on Jan. 31. Investigators say she used her access as county treasurer to falsify documents showing that she paid for a vehicle registration when she did not.

She is charged with tampering with records, third-degree theft and third-degree fraudulent practices, all aggravated misdemeanors. She is also charged with felonious misconduct in office, a Class D felony.

DeVos’ trial was moved to Boone County and is currently scheduled to start Sept. 1.

DeVos is also accused of multiple cases of financial mismanagement unrelated to the criminal investigation.

DeVos was relieved of her duties as treasurer on Feb. 5 when the Madison County Board of Supervisors voted to block DeVos’ access to county accounts and change the locks on buildings she could access.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Swanson thanked the efforts of Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes and Acting Madison County Treasurer Kylee Barber.

“Their effort in exposing and investigating this matter made this possible, and the people of Madison County should be proud to have dedicated public servants who are willing to do what needs to be done when they see something improper,” Swanson said.

A hearing on a petition to remove DeVos from office was scheduled for Friday, but has now been canceled. DeVos’ resignation will be formally accepted by the Madison County Board of Supervisors during its July 22 meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.