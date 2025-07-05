Miami mother who gave birth moments after maternity shoot shares unforgettable moments

By Lorena Estrada, Aaron Page

MIAMI (WSVN) — A Miami mother is speaking out, sharing the moments a maternity photo shoot took an unforgettable turn after she suddenly went into labor.

Koko Williams had given birth twice before the incident two years ago, once as a surrogate and once for her first child. The Miami native, however, said she was induced both times and didn’t know what natural labor felt like.

“I went into labor at my maternity shoot, and 30 minutes later I gave birth,” she said. “Pretty wild, pretty crazy.”

As Williams struck a pose, the contractions started.

“I was supposed to have a water birth, a very peaceful water birth,” she said. “But yeah. Baby girl decided to have a grand entrance into this world in her own way.”

It became a race against time to Broward Health after her water broke moments after getting into the car.

The next thing she knew, Williams was on a gurney with a team of medical professionals rushing her down the hospital corridors to a delivery room.

Her mother captured “Sophia Serenity’s” grand entrance into this world on camera.

Williams’ updates are now making millions of people smile. She says little Sophia is a showstopper today, which was expected, considering how she came into the world.

