U.S. Navy Sailor dies in routine parachute training

By Brisa Colón

Click here for updates on this story

PORTERVILLE, California (KFSN) — A U.S. Navy Sailor died in a parachute training mission out of the Porterville airport in Tulare County last Thursday.

Their identity has yet to be released as authorities notify their family.

“It’s gut-wrenching, it hurts,” says Luis Avila, a Porterville resident.

Avila works at a business at the Porterville airport. He was going about his Tuesday when he noticed something odd in the sky.

“I looked up, I saw some parachuters and I saw what looked to be just a chute that wasn’t deployed, just flapping. I just followed it all the way down and saw it disappear into the horizon out there,” says Avila.

A routine military training flight had turned deadly before his eyes. Luis says he didn’t realize what had happened until first responders arrived.

“It’s stunning. It’s a punch in the gut because for the last two years, they’ve been out here training and we see them almost every day,” says Avila.

Action News has learned the flight was part of a military parachute training group based out of the Porterville Airport.

The sailor, not yet been identified, was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare command.

The tragedy has left witnesses filled with emotion.

For Luis, a veteran himself, having served in the US Air Force, these hits close to home.

“Doesn’t matter what branch, just knowing that it was a service member, it’s just sad,” says Avila.

According to their website, the military training group is registered to the U.S. Parachute Association and claims to be cleared by the U.S. Special Operations Command for Military Parachuting.

It has a 174-acre landing space and says they take safety precautions like only hosting one military unit at a time.

The group is a staple in Porterville.

“We could always tell when all the cars were parked on the street. When we see it, we say, ‘Oh, good. The parachute guys are here,” says Jo Rees, who works at Porterville Airport.

They jump at events like Veterans Day, Flag Day and Freedom Fest just days ago.

“These are great young men, and they’re trying their best to become wonderful military men,” says Rees.

The incident has brought many together, including law enforcement and veterans.

“We’re a small community, we feel it,” says Reese.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.