Coast Guard offloads over $20M in illegal drugs seized in Caribbean Sea

Published 6:27 am

By WSVN News Staff

    MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded a huge stash of drugs in Miami Beach.

Officials on Wednesday said more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine and 3,000 pounds of marijuana were seized. The drugs have a street value of over $20 million.

A part of the drug bust came after a Coast Guard helicopter fired warning shots at a smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela. The rest of them were stopped in three other interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

