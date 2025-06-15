Start your week smart: Minnesota assassination, ‘No Kings’ protests, DC military parade, G7 summit, US Open



Sunday spotlight

A shocking “politically motivated assassination” in Minnesota left people on edge on a day when “No Kings” protests took place in cities across the country and a parade celebrated the US Army’s 250th birthday.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and killed in her home, along with her husband. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife also were shot just a few miles away but survived. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

1️⃣ Minnesota mourning: Hortman was a dedicated volunteer who taught Sunday school and loved dogs. A lawyer who served as a Girl Scout leader and worked at her dad’s auto parts store. She was remembered as “a bright shining light of a human being.”

2️⃣ ‘No Kings’ protests: Huge crowds attended demonstrations in cities in all 50 states across the US to denounce what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian policies. 📸 In pictures: The nationwide protests

3️⃣ ‘They are good people’: An immigration protest broke out next to a restaurant in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles. The owner — an immigrant from El Salvador — offered help to both protesters and police.

4️⃣ Military parade: Trump presided over the celebration of the US Army as tanks rolled through the streets of the nation’s capital, followed by fireworks. Here’s how he got the parade he’s always wanted. 📸 In pictures: DC military parade

5️⃣ A slippery slope? Some current and former officials said they’re growing increasingly concerned about how the military is being pulled into the political arena.

Top headlines

• Israel ‘not pausing for a moment’ as fresh blasts rock Tehran

• Russia is shifting tactics again, assaulting Ukrainian cities with swarms of killer drones

• Remainder of Bonnaroo 2025 canceled in Tennessee due to severe weather

The week ahead

Monday

Trump will attend the G7 economic and security summit in Canada against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions over the tariffs he imposed on Canada and Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend, but no officials from Russia will be present after the country was ejected from the group for annexing Crimea in 2014. Trump has suggested in the past that Russia should be allowed to rejoin what had been the G8.

The 2025 Paris Air Show, the world’s largest commercial and military aviation trade show, gets underway. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, one of the aerospace industry’s top executives, will not be in attendance. He canceled his plans to attend the show following the deadly Air India crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner last week, Reuters reported.

Wednesday

﻿Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight as the central bank wraps up its two-day meeting on interest rates. Powell is under tremendous pressure from Trump to lower rates to boost the economy, but the threat of inflation may force him to hold steady. Trump met with Powell for the first time in his second term at the end of May and scolded him for not lowering borrowing costs. Powell, however, maintained that any decisions would not be based on the president’s demands. Trump has described Powell, whom he appointed as Fed chief, as “a major loser,” while also saying that his termination “cannot come fast enough.” Powell’s term ends in May of next year.

Thursday

It’s Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

Friday

The summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, arrives on June 20 this year in North America at 10:42 p.m. ET. If you live in the US, you can see how much daylight you’ll have on that day — or any day — here.

Photos of the week

Sports + entertainment

At a glance …

The final round of the US Open, the PGA Tour’s third major, gets underway this morning at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Sam Burns has the overnight lead at 4-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 11th.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Friday in Game 4, the Thunder turned the tables on the Pacers, getting a come-from-behind victory to even up the NBA Finals two games apiece.

The Florida Panthers are just one win away from being crowned NHL champions for a second consecutive season after a resounding 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday.

In theaters

Zombies and aliens and brides, oh my! There will be something for everyone at the multiplex beginning Friday, starting with “28 Years Later,” director Danny Boyle’s follow-up to his zombie horror films “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later.” Boyle is nothing if not consistent — although he did skip over “28 Months Later.”

Not so much into the living dead? The animated boy-meets-alien space adventure “Elio” is the latest kid-friendly offering from Disney’s Pixar Studios.

And then there’s “Bride Hard,” starring Rebel Wilson as the maid of honor at a wedding taken hostage by mercenaries. Good thing she’s a secret agent — hence the title.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 12% of readers who took the quiz got a perfect score and 53% got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Jaws’ turns 50!

On June 20, 1975, the summer blockbuster was born when “Jaws” arrived in theaters. To prepare for the film’s 50th anniversary on Friday, give a listen to John Williams’ iconic and fear-inducing theme performed by Spain’s spectacular Film Symphony Orchestra.

