Children’s Hospital Los Angeles closing its center for transgender youth

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program, according to an email obtained by Eyewitness News Thursday.

Hospital executives cited challenges due to the “shifting policy landscape,” executive orders from President Donald Trump, the state’s budget crisis and threats to cut funding.

CHLA says it relies on federal funding more than any other pediatric hospital in the state, and losing access to funds would impact the ability to provide essential care to low-income children and teenagers.

While the email cited many legal and financial factors, it underscored Trump’s executive order impacting gender-affirming care and how there would be severe consequences to hospitals that continue to offer transgender medicine for pediatric patients. The consequences include termination of federal funding and not being able to participate in the Medicaid and Medi-Cal program.

Hospital officials say without those funding sources, CHLA would only be able to stay afloat for 50 days.

The center and program will close on July 22.

CHLA says parents will start getting notified Thursday and will help patients find alternative providers.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center announced a rally outside CHLA following the announcement of the closure.

